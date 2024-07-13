NYC's possible 3rd heat wave of 2024 expected to begin Sunday. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

NEW YORK -- New York City is expected to have its third heat wave of the year next week. It could begin Sunday, when temperatures could reach the low and mid 90s.

Saturday night forecast

Tropical downpours brought some decent rainfall to parts of the area this morning, including the city, where over 2 inches fell, making it the wettest in a while.

Those showers are long gone and clearing skies are expected during the overnight hours. Some patchy fog is possible, especially along the immediate coastline. Lows will dip into the 70s for many, while northwestern zones may see some 60s.

Possible heat wave in NYC begins Sunday

As we roll into Sunday, our third heatwave of 2024 will begin. Highs in the 80s will be replaced by highs in the low and mid 90s.

A stray shower or storm is possible, mainly across inland locations.

How hot will it be in the Tri-State Area next week?

The upcoming heat wave is likely to be our most intense one yet this year. Peak heating is expected on Tuesday, when many locations in New Jersey may reach the century mark. Heat indices will be through the roof, reaching as high as 110. The forecasted high of 97 in Central Park would be the highest temp since 2021.

Alerts/Advisories

A Yellow Alert is in place from Monday through Wednesday due to excessive levels of heat and humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of the area from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

An Excessive Heat Watch in place for most of New Jersey from Monday morning through Wednesday evening.

An Air Quality Alert is in place through Sunday for New York City, Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley, the Jersey Shore and southern Connecticut.