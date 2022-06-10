Nyack street renamed to honor gay, Black activist Bayard Rustin
NYACK, N.Y. -- Rockland County celebrated Pride Month with a street renaming in honor of a civil rights activist.
Bayard Rustin Way was unveiled Thursday evening at the intersection of South Franklin Street and Jackson Avenue in Nyack.
His life and legacy was celebrated in the town where he worked from 1941 to 1953.
Rustin was a gay Black activist who spent 50 years fighting for social justice and was an advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Rustin died in 1987.
