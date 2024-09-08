NYC weather crisp Sunday, an autumn feel. See the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Breezy and sunny in NYC - 9/8/24

Today

A crisp taste of fall was ushered in Sunday morning behind a cold front. Many of the northwest suburbs fell into the 40s and Central Park dropped to 55, the coolest start since May!

Today's forecast is just the way we like it: nice and quiet.

The weather will top out about 5 to 10 degrees below normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. That's more like early October. Expect plenty of sunshine, along with a nice breeze at times.

Tonight will also be chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow

Monday is looking good, other than a few more clouds. There's about a 20% chance of a passing shower for locations north of New York City. Any rain would be very light with this dry air mass in place. Otherwise, it'll be a gorgeous start to the work week.

We're warming up too, with temperatures returning to the 80s under abundant sunshine. Our next chance of any substantial rain is over a week away.

Enjoy the rest of this weekend!

