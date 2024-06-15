Watch CBS News
Joe Willis has 5 saves for Nashville in 0-0 tie with Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Joe Willis had five saves for Nashville SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with the New York Red Bulls.

Nashville (4-5-8) had 53% possession but was outshot by the Red Bulls 21-6, including 5-1 on target.

Ryan Meara had one save for the Red Bulls. Meara made his third of the season and has allowed just one goal in those starts. The 33-year-old in his 13th MLS season has 40 career starts, 18 of which came before a hip injury cut short his rookie season.

The Red Bulls (8-4-6), who had a five-game win streak snapped last time out, are winless in back-to-back games.

