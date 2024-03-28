Nuyorican Poets Cafe in New York's East Village begins $24.1 million renovation project

NEW YORK -- A New York institution in the arts will grow even more starting Thursday; ground officially broke on the expansion of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe in the East Village.

The rattles, snaps and claps heard within the storied brick walls will ring even louder in a newly renovated and restored Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

"I'm speechless," executive director Caridad de la Luz said.

Even a poet as legendary as de la Luz, better known as "La Bruja," or "The Witch" in Spanish, was at a loss for words to describe what the $24.1 million renovation project will mean for the organization. After decades of working in the century-old building, de la Luz says it's time.

"Let's put it this way -- if it rains any harder outside, water is gonna come inside the building ... We have been, by miracle, really, been able to function these last few years," she said.

What's nicknamed the "Nuyoricanstruction" is city-funded and headed by the city's departments of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and Design and Construction (DDC). Slated to house two theaters, offices, educational spaces, a staff elevator and more, it'll allow the organization to use all of the building's four stories while still preserving the historic brick.

"We're very familiar with the area, we have a great team on this project, and it's really, really exciting for us to give back," said DDC Commissioner Thomas Foley.

"Our young people deserve to walk into world-class, state-of-the-art everything," DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo said.

Ground officially broke on the project Thursday. The organization, founded by a group of Puerto Rican poets just over 50 years ago, has become globally known, starting and launching artists' careers in music, hip-hop, poetry and everything in between.

"Our community that we've been building for, you know, a 50-year legacy, we'll be able to even do more," de la Luz said.

While there's no official reopening date, construction is expected to finish in spring of 2026. In the meantime, the cafe is hosting events throughout the city across different venues.