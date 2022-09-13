Travel Tuesday: Now is the time to save on airfare, expert says

NEW YORK -- Travelers can save in airfare if they book a trip over the next few months.

CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg explains why.

"Well, Americans were very interesting this year. They decided they were going to travel at any cost. They were determined they were going to get out and travel, and they did," he said. "I emphasize the words, 'at any cost,' because now their credit card bills have come in, and they're going, 'Oh, I paid what?' So a lot of Americans have said, 'OK, I'm not done with travel, but I am done for the rest of this year.'

"They may stay home, and when that happens, forward-looking bookings drop. They're falling off a cliff, and you're going to start seeing airfares drop, as well. Some airlines already are announcing sales starting Sept. 8 through February of next year, with prices starting at as low as $59."

While airfare is going down, hotel rates could stay the same. But, travelers could save a little, if they're willing to negotiate.

"Hotel prices are a different animal. They stayed high this summer, because hotels were actually operating at only 60% occupancy, because they didn't have the staff in many cases to support the other 40% of their inventory," said Greenberg. "Those hotel rates are going to stay high, because they're probably going to stay at 60% occupancy. What is negotiable, however, are all the added fees -- the resort fee, the internet, the bottles of water, the parking. And for that, you need to have a conversation with the hotel, you can't do that online. And that's what I'd suggest."