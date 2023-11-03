Watch CBS News
"November 1918" bringing story of World War I and its legacy to Carnegie Hall stage for one-night-only performance

"November 1918: The Great War and the Great Gatsby" coming to Carnegie Hall
NEW YORK -- Veterans Day is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 11, and one local historian brings history alive through groundbreaking productions. 

His latest production is called "November 1918: The Great War and The Great Gatsby."

The show explores the events and legacy of World War I, and it will be performed just one night on Nov. 8 at Carnegie Hall. 

John Monsky, who created and narrates the multi-media event, joined CBS New York's Cindy Hsu in the studio to share a preview. 

The Carnegie Hall performance will feature Broadway singers, a huge orchestra and hundreds of images from the National Archives. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 

