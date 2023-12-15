Tenants at NYCHA's Nostrand Houses vote to enter program offering federal funds for repairs

NEW YORK -- Tenants at Brooklyn's Nostrand Houses voted Friday to participate in a new program to expediate repairs to their building.

The complex in Sheepshead Bay is part of NYCHA housing.

New York City officials told CBS New York in November that the complex's immediate needs are worse than about 80% of others.

Tenants voted to enter the NYCHA Public Housing Preservation Trust, which would use federal funds for repairs.

Read more: NYCHA residents begin voting on the future of funding for building repairs

Mayor Eric Adams says the tenants made history by determining their own futures.

"The vote was about the lives of working people, and for the first time, gave NYCHA residents a voice in what happens to their homes," Adams said.

Many tenants would have to move into another NYCHA apartment until the work is complete.

The Nostrand Houses have about 1,000 apartments total.