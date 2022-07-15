Watch CBS News
Wayward dolphin spotted at Norwich, Connecticut marina

By CBS New York Team

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut

Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound. 

Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger. 

The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food. 

First published on July 15, 2022 / 5:58 PM

