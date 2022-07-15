Wayward dolphin spotted at Norwich, Connecticut marina

NORWICH, Conn. -- A wayward dolphin that was first spotted by fishermen on Thursday is making a splash near Norwich Marina in Connecticut.

Video on social media shows the dolphin about 15 miles from the Long Island Sound.

Marine experts from the Mystic Aquarium are monitoring the dolphin, which appears to be a juvenile. They want to make sure it's not in danger.

The dolphin might have gotten off track and separated from its pod while looking for food.