Evacuations ordered for hundreds in Connecticut after partial dam break

By CBS New York Team

Mandatory evacuations ordered for hundreds in Norwich after partial dam break
NORWICH, Conn. -- A dam partially broke along the Yantic River in Connecticut after Tuesday's severe weather swept through the region.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for hundreds of people in Norwich, about 60 miles east of New Haven. The evacuation order was lifted hours later after the dam was deemed not in danger of failing. A power substation that had been shut down, cutting electricity to 5,000 customers, was being brought back online.

Crews were out on boats trying to reach trapped residents, and Gov. Ned Lamont said emergency management crews will stay in that area.

Later, another Connecticut dam — Pameacha Pond Dam in Middletown — experienced a partial breach as a result of flooding from Tuesday's storm. The state Department of Public Works says no businesses or homes were affected.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 7:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

