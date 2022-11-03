Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors

Community angered over demolition of 1600s-era home in Connecticut

Community angered over demolition of 1600s-era home in Connecticut

Community angered over demolition of 1600s-era home in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.

The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.

Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.

A stop work order has been put into place.