Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.
The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.
Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.
A stop work order has been put into place.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.