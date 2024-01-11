Median rent rose 25% in parts of Queens last year, report says

NEW YORK -- The real estate firm Douglas Elliman is out with a look at December's rental rates and says it's getting more expensive to live in parts of Queens.

Median rent in northwest Queens rose by nearly 25% compared to December 2022.

In the same time, median rents rose slightly in Brooklyn and stayed the same in Manhattan.

In Queens and Manhattan, the price per square foot rose compared to 2022. In Brooklyn, it dropped by more than 3%.

