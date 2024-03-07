New Jersey's North To Shore Festival 2024 lineup includes Kevin Hart, Bleachers, Stephen Colbert and more

Lineup for 2024 North To Shore Festival in New Jersey unveiled

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- The lineup has been announced for New Jersey's statewide music and arts festival, North to Shore.

Kevin Hart, Bleachers and Stephen Colbert are among the hundreds of entertainers set to take the stage.

The festival is being held in three cities this June.

Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City are all set to host the massive party for the second time.

Gov. Phil Murphy took the stage at the Stone Pony on Thursday. He said he wanted to create a festival that showcases the talent and diversity New Jersey has to offer.

"Can't we find a way to sew all that together and put a marker in the sand and start our own festival? And that is how North to Shore was born," he said.

The mayors of the three host cities joined the governor in announcing this year's lineups in their respective cities.

The festival kicks off in Asbury Park from June 10-16 with performances by Bleachers, Gary Clark Jr., Band of Horses, Lake Street Dive and more.

From June 17-23, the festivities move to Atlantic City with artists including Frankie Valli, Barenaked Ladies and the B-52's.

The event wraps up in Newark from June 24-30. Featured performers include Matchbox Twenty with Andy Grammer, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeezy and Scarface, and Kevin Hart. The city will also host a conversation with Stephen Colbert and a soon-to-be-announced guest.

Last year, in its first year, North to Shore attracted about 250,000 people. Organizers expect more this year.

"I don't have a number in mind, but this is going to be a huge hit," Murphy said.

The festival is expected to bring tourists and an economic boost to each of the three host cities.

Food pantries in all 21 counties in New Jersey will get a portion of the proceeds.

If you're ready to hit the ground running, tickets go on sale Monday.