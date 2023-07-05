Canopy at North Plainfield gas station collapses during storms
NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- A large canopy at a gas station in North Plainfield collapsed during Tuesday's storms.
Workers removed the pumps from the Gulf station on Route 22 before removing the canopy.
The North Plainfield Fire Department says an employee was inside the station's convenience store when the canopy came down. He wasn't hurt.
There were no customers at the pumps.
