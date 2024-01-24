Crews battle warehouse fire in North Brunswick, New Jersey
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in North Brunswick on Wednesday.
It happened near Georges Road and Nassau Street.
Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
A dark, heavy plume of smoke could be seen filling the sky.
Right now, there's no word what is stored inside the warehouse or what sparked the fire.
