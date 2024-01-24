Watch CBS News
Crews battle warehouse fire in North Brunswick, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

Crews battle warehouse fire in North Brunswick, N.J.
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in North Brunswick on Wednesday.

It happened near Georges Road and Nassau Street.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

A dark, heavy plume of smoke could be seen filling the sky.

Right now, there's no word what is stored inside the warehouse or what sparked the fire.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 5:38 PM EST

