Here's how North Brooklyn residents are working to protect vulnerable trees

NEW YORK — Brooklynites are trying to protect the new young trees coming to the borough after an ambitious effort to plant more than 3,000 trees in one district.

As CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger reported in April 2023, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, who represents the 33rd District in Northern Brooklyn, made a commitment to plant a street tree in every empty bed in his North Brooklyn district, which means about 3,400 news trees over the course of four years.

"The thing that we've encountered, though, is that when new trees are planted, they're really vulnerable," Restler said.

Nonprofit helps provide pre-made tree guards

To make these plantings successful, neighbors like Meg Kettell have been asking the city for tree guards on her block.

Tree guards are fences placed around the perimeter of a tree bed to protect vulnerable new plantings. According to NYC Parks, they can reduce soil compaction, protect the trunk and prevent toxic pet waste.

"I took a citizen pruner class at the library last spring," she said. "And all that information is awesome, but then you can't unlearn it when you see bad things happening to trees."

Getting a tree guard, though, requires an approved design, a permit and an out-of-pocket payment.

"You can call 311. It will direct you to different options that you can get. But every single one of those options that's approved by the Parks Department as an acceptable tree guard to put in front of your home, it's really expensive. Can range from $1,000 up to $1,500," said

To simplify the process and reduce costs, Restler unveiled a partnership with the Big Reuse, a climate-focused nonprofit. The organization provides pre-made tree guards at a quarter of the price, if you choose to install them yourself.

"We're using materials that are a lot more affordable and accessible and we're making them extremely accessible by just purchasing them in bulk," explained Gil Lopez, Compost Application and Education Director at The Big Reuse.

The organization can also send neighbors the tools they need to do the work, or can send a worker to install them for an additional charge.

Restler's office is funding the installation of the first 50.

