Julio Seoane-Alamo arrested in North Bergen hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old boy

11-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run in North Bergen that left a child injured.

It happened Tuesday at 76th Street and Hudson Avenue.

Video shows an 11-year-old boy walking in the crosswalk when the driver of an SUV fails to stop at the stop sign and hits him.

The boy is seen getting up moments later. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor eye injury.

North Bergen Police say detectives were able to trace the vehicle's license plate to 57-year-old Julio Seoane-Alamo, of North Bergen.

Seoane-Alamo was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges, including assault by auto, endangering the welfare of a child and endangering an injured victim. He was released pending his first court appearance.