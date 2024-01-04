Watch CBS News
Nonprofit hopes to make it easier for volunteers to help train service dogs

NEW YORK -- Service dogs can be a huge help to veterans and people with disabilities, and they are often raised by volunteers.

These skilled dogs can help with everything from turning on light switches and closing doors to picking up keys, credit cards or even a cellphone. 

For people looking to get involved with raising service dogs, there are lots of questions about how to get started. 

The nonprofit PenFed Foundation is working to demystify the process, so more people can get involved. 

We spoke with the foundation's president, Andrea McCarren, and met a service dog in training named Pilot. 

She explained the process for becoming a puppy raiser and how groups and workplaces can even get involved. 

Learn more about the work they do in the full interview above or by clicking here.

First published on January 4, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

