Nonprofit aims to make sure restaurant workers have needed support throughout pandemic

NEW YORK - It has been two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York.

It was a catastrophic hit for the restaurant industry, with many forced to shut down during the gradual steps of reopening to full capacity dining indoors.

Those shutdowns meant financial losses and unemployment.

Now, restaurants no longer need to check if diners are vaccinated.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

One estimate finds there are almost 100,000 fewer restaurant jobs since before COVID-19 hit in March 2020.

Camilla Marcus, co-founder of ROAR - Restaurants Organizing, Advocating and Rebuilding, is a chef who started the nonprofit to support restaurant workers at the beginning of the pandemic.

