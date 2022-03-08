Watch CBS News

Nonprofit aims to make sure restaurant workers have needed support throughout pandemic

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - It has been two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York. 

It was a catastrophic hit for the restaurant industry, with many forced to shut down during the gradual steps of reopening to full capacity dining indoors.

Those shutdowns meant financial losses and unemployment.

Now, restaurants no longer need to check if diners are vaccinated

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

One estimate finds there are almost 100,000 fewer restaurant jobs since before COVID-19 hit in March 2020. 

Camilla Marcus, co-founder of ROAR - Restaurants Organizing, Advocating and Rebuilding, is a chef who started the nonprofit to support restaurant workers at the beginning of the pandemic. 

For more information about ROAR, click here

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2022 / 3:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.