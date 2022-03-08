Nonprofit aims to make sure restaurant workers have needed support throughout pandemic
NEW YORK - It has been two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down New York.
It was a catastrophic hit for the restaurant industry, with many forced to shut down during the gradual steps of reopening to full capacity dining indoors.
Those shutdowns meant financial losses and unemployment.
Now, restaurants no longer need to check if diners are vaccinated.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC's COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC's COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
One estimate finds there are almost 100,000 fewer restaurant jobs since before COVID-19 hit in March 2020.
Camilla Marcus, co-founder of ROAR - Restaurants Organizing, Advocating and Rebuilding, is a chef who started the nonprofit to support restaurant workers at the beginning of the pandemic.
For more information about ROAR, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.