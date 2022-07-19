No charges filed against "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" production crew after Capitol arrests

NEW YORK -- The "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" production crew that was arrested at the U.S. Capitol last month will not face charges.

Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against the nine people arrested for unlawful entry.

Prosecutors at the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C. determined they cannot move forward with the misdemeanor charges.

The decision was made, in part, because the group had been invited and their escorts never asked them to leave.