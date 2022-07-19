Watch CBS News
Entertainment

No charges filed against "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" production crew after Capitol arrests

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

No charges against Colbert Show crew
No charges against Colbert Show crew 00:19

NEW YORK -- The "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" production crew that was arrested at the U.S. Capitol last month will not face charges. 

Federal prosecutors have declined to bring charges against the nine people arrested for unlawful entry. 

Prosecutors at the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C. determined they cannot move forward with the misdemeanor charges. 

The decision was made, in part, because the group had been invited and their escorts never asked them to leave. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.