NJ TRANSIT suspended on Port Jervis Line after train hits car on tracks

HAMPTONBURG, N.Y. -- New Jersey TRANSIT service is suspended on the Port Jervis Line after a train hit a car on the tracks Wednesday morning in Orange County, New York.

Authorities say a train struck a car that had slipped off an adjacent road onto the tracks around 6:51 a.m. just west of the Campbell Hall Station in Hamptonburg.

The Port Jervis Line is suspended in both directions between Campbell Hall and Otisville.

Authorities say the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the crash and was not injured. There were 17 passengers on board the train, but they were not hurt either.

NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes are being cross-honored, and Metro-North is working to bring in buses to help transport riders.