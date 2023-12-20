Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ TRANSIT suspended on Port Jervis Line after train hits car on tracks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

HAMPTONBURG, N.Y. -- New Jersey TRANSIT service is suspended on the Port Jervis Line after a train hit a car on the tracks Wednesday morning in Orange County, New York

Authorities say a train struck a car that had slipped off an adjacent road onto the tracks around 6:51 a.m. just west of the Campbell Hall Station in Hamptonburg.

The Port Jervis Line is suspended in both directions between Campbell Hall and Otisville.

Authorities say the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the crash and was not injured. There were 17 passengers on board the train, but they were not hurt either. 

NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes are being cross-honored, and Metro-North is working to bring in buses to help transport riders. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 8:51 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.