NJ TRANSIT service suspended to and from Penn Station due to Amtrak server issues

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey TRANSIT service is suspended to and from Penn Station due to an issue with Amtrak's GPS server.

Amtrak service is also delayed between Philadelphia and New York. 

"Due to a communication issue with signals and switches on the tracks between Philadelphia and New York, all trains are holding until further notice; customers should expect delays," Amtrak posted on its website.

NJ TRANSIT says Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken, and tickets are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street. 

Stick with CBS New York for more information on this developing story.

January 12, 2024

