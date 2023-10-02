Watch CBS News
NJ Transit service resumes on North Jersey Coast Line after train hits car on tracks on Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit service has resumed on the North Jersey Coast Line after a train struck a car on the tracks. 

Service was suspended in both directions for the morning commute between Bay Head and Long Branch. 

Officials say a Penn Station-bound train struck a car around 6 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Avenue crossing in Long Branch. 

No one was inside the car at the time, and there were no injuries to the 50 people on board the train. 

