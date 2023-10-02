NJ Transit service resumes on North Jersey Coast Line after train hits car on tracks on Long Branch

New Jersey Transit train hits car on tracks in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit service has resumed on the North Jersey Coast Line after a train struck a car on the tracks.

Service was suspended in both directions for the morning commute between Bay Head and Long Branch.

(1/2) North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Bay Head and Long Branch due to a motor vehicle strike near Long Branch. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) October 2, 2023

Officials say a Penn Station-bound train struck a car around 6 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Avenue crossing in Long Branch.

No one was inside the car at the time, and there were no injuries to the 50 people on board the train.