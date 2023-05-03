Watch CBS News
NJ TRANSIT service disrupted during Wednesday evening rush hour

By CBS New York Team

NJ TRANSIT suspended in and out of Penn Station in Manhattan
SECAUCUS, N.J. - Wednesday evening's commute was challenging for NJ TRANSIT commuters. 

Train service was completely suspended in and out of New York Penn Station because of police activity near Secaucus Junction. 

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and PATH trains. 

Amtrak said rail service would shortly resume.

It was suspended due to a potential trespasser spotted on the tracks in New Jersey.

They have found no evidence of anyone struck. 

