NJ TRANSIT service disrupted during Wednesday evening rush hour

SECAUCUS, N.J. - Wednesday evening's commute was challenging for NJ TRANSIT commuters.

Train service was completely suspended in and out of New York Penn Station because of police activity near Secaucus Junction.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and PATH trains.

Amtrak said rail service would shortly resume.

It was suspended due to a potential trespasser spotted on the tracks in New Jersey.

They have found no evidence of anyone struck.