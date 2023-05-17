Watch CBS News
Law enforcement presence increased at NJ Transit train stations for large-scale safety drill

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- NJ Transit riders may have noticed more police at train stations Wednesday.

It was all part of Operation NJ Connect, a large-scale safety drill that included federal, state and local law enforcement.

Officers with police dogs could be seen at the Metropark Station in Middlesex County.

Hundreds of officers were working the safety drills at train stations from Trenton to Secaucus.

