NJ TRANSIT rolling out MagnusCards app to help make system more accessible
NEWARK, N.J. - NJ TRANSIT is introducing new technology to help autistic and neurodiverse passengers travel on the system.
Officials say with the help of an app, called MagnusCards, neurodiverse passengers and those with mobility issues will be able to get step-by-step visual, audio and text guidance when using trains and buses.
NJ TRANSIT President Kevin Corbett says the initiative will significantly increase accessible public transportation for all New Jerseyans.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.