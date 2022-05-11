Watch CBS News
NJ TRANSIT rolling out MagnusCards app to help make system more accessible

NEWARK, N.J. - NJ TRANSIT is introducing new technology to help autistic and neurodiverse passengers travel on the system. 

Officials say with the help of an app, called MagnusCards, neurodiverse passengers and those with mobility issues will be able to get step-by-step visual, audio and text guidance when using trains and buses. 

NJ TRANSIT President Kevin Corbett says the initiative will significantly increase accessible public transportation for all New Jerseyans. 

