NEW YORK -- Trains are delayed to and from Penn Station for the morning commute.

Officials say there is an issue with the North Tube of the North River Tunnels.

Amtrak crews are on the scene to investigate.

(1of2) Rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to an Amtrak track condition in the one of the Hudson River Tunnels. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) May 8, 2023

NJ TRANSIT service is subject to 60 minute delays in and out of the station.