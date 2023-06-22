Watch CBS News
NJ Transit Police trying to ID woman struck, killed by train in Monmouth County in 2008

NJ Transit Police asking for help in 2008 cold case
NEW JERSEY -- NJ Transit Police investigating a cold case are asking for help identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a train in 2008. 

Police said the woman was 18 to 30 years old and possibly of Northeastern European descent.

She was wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet when she was struck by a train in Brielle, Monmouth County on June 15, 2008. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact NJ Transit police at 973-491-8634

