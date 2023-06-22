NJ Transit Police trying to ID woman struck, killed by train in Monmouth County in 2008

NJ Transit Police asking for help in 2008 cold case

NEW JERSEY -- NJ Transit Police investigating a cold case are asking for help identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a train in 2008.

Police said the woman was 18 to 30 years old and possibly of Northeastern European descent.

***Seeking public assistance***

⁰The New Jersey Transit Police Department – Detective Bureau is continuing an investigation into a cold case from June 15, 2008, where an unidentified female was struck by a train in Brielle, Monmouth County in NJ… pic.twitter.com/VnVKfaGu4M — NJ TRANSIT POLICE (@NJTransitPolice) June 21, 2023

She was wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet when she was struck by a train in Brielle, Monmouth County on June 15, 2008.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NJ Transit police at 973-491-8634.