NJ Transit Police trying to ID woman struck, killed by train in Monmouth County in 2008
NEW JERSEY -- NJ Transit Police investigating a cold case are asking for help identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a train in 2008.
Police said the woman was 18 to 30 years old and possibly of Northeastern European descent.
She was wearing white and black Adidas sneakers, a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet when she was struck by a train in Brielle, Monmouth County on June 15, 2008.
Anyone with information is urged to contact NJ Transit police at 973-491-8634.
