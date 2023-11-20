Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ Transit rail service suspended on Morris and Essex lines due to fire in Orange, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4-alarm fire in Essex County suspends NJ Transit
4-alarm fire in Essex County suspends NJ Transit 01:14

ORANGE, N.J. -- NJ Transit rail service on the Morris and Essex lines is suspended because of a fire in Essex County

The four-alarm fire started at around 8 p.m. Monday at a building on North Center Street, between Main Street and Route 280, in Orange. 

There was no word on how the fire started. 

NJ Transit is cross-honoring rail passes on buses and private carriers. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

Click here for NJ Transit service alerts

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 9:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.