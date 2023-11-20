NJ Transit rail service suspended on Morris and Essex lines due to fire in Orange, New Jersey

ORANGE, N.J. -- NJ Transit rail service on the Morris and Essex lines is suspended because of a fire in Essex County.

The four-alarm fire started at around 8 p.m. Monday at a building on North Center Street, between Main Street and Route 280, in Orange.

There was no word on how the fire started.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring rail passes on buses and private carriers.

