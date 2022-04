NJ TRANSIT service delays due to fire near tracks in Secaucus

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A brush fire in New Jersey is affecting NJ TRANSIT service.

Authorities say the fire is near train tracks in Secaucus.

New York Penn Station service is operating with up to 30-minute delays. Please check your line account for updates. https://t.co/rQ2KiO8RoP https://t.co/zysCyGnQ7p — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 29, 2022

Rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station is operating with up to 30 minute delays.

Service has resumed after it was suspended earlier, stranding passengers waiting to get home.