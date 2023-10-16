Watch CBS News
NJ Transit suffering major delays on all lines because of overhead wire problem near Elizabeth

By Vanessa Murdock

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- NJ Transit is experiencing major delays on all lines Monday night because of a problem with overhead wires near Elizabeth. 

Many commuters stranded at New York Penn Station were experiencing 60-90 minute delays. 

Earlier in the afternoon, NJ Transit suspended service on the Northeast Corridor New Jersey Coast Lines because of overhead wire issues. 

Trains were operating with limited service in both directions. Westbound trains were bypassing Newark International Airport, North Elizabeth and Elizabeth. Eastbound trains were bypassing Elizabeth and North Elizabeth. 

Path trains and NJ Transit buses are cross-honoring and stops are being added to some lines to help with the backlog. 

Amtrak service is also impacted by the overhead wire problem. 

Click here for NJ Transit service updates

First published on October 16, 2023 / 5:32 PM

