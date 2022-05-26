NJ Transit delayed at Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead wire issues

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit riders should expect delays at Penn Station, due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.

NJ Transit says it's experiencing 45-minute delays, and Midtown trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

New York Penn Station service is subject to up to 45-minute delays. Your ticket or pass will be accepted on @PATHTrain at 33rd St, Hoboken, and Newark Penn Station. https://t.co/bJzZYafroe — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 26, 2022

Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station.

