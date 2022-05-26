NJ Transit delayed at Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead wire issues
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit riders should expect delays at Penn Station, due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.
NJ Transit says it's experiencing 45-minute delays, and Midtown trains are being diverted to Hoboken.
Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station.
