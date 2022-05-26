Watch CBS News
NJ Transit delayed at Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead wire issues

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit riders should expect delays at Penn Station, due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. 

NJ Transit says it's experiencing 45-minute delays, and Midtown trains are being diverted to Hoboken

Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and PATH at Newark Penn Station. 



First published on May 26, 2022 / 7:58 AM

