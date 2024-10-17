NJ Transit bus tire explosion sends man to hospital

NEW YORK — A New Jersey man was injured Wednesday when a tire on a NJ Transit bus suddenly exploded.

The victim spoke exclusively with CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal.

"I thought I was going to die right there"

Steven Kdikian, 22, was heading home after work, waiting to board a bus near the 200 gates at the Port Authority Bus Terminal when the explosion happened.

"It was like a shockwave just went through me," he said. "The tire, you hear it pop ... I took my sweatshirt off because there was so much glass in my sweatshirt."

Kdikian said he was on the floor, bleeding and in shock.

"I see blood gushing. I see the floor covered in blood. I thought I was going to die right there," he said.

Port Authority Police officers rushed to help as Kdikian was transported to a local hospital. There, doctors pulled pieces of glass out of his body, one by one.

"This is horrible. This is like, I don't wish this on anyone," he said.

"Someone was watching over me"

He was left with his legs bandaged and scars on his stomach.

"Just to walk to the kitchen, it's not easy," he said.

Kdikian says he's just thankful to be here as he gets ready for a road to recovery.

"Someone was watching over me last night because if I wasn't wearing the sweatshirt I was wearing, all this would be cuts and wounds. And I don't think I would be standing here right now," he said.

NJ Transit says a second person was also injured and treated at the scene.

The explosion is under investigation. NJ Transit says it appears to be an accident at this time.