NJ TRANSIT bus crashes into tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Elizabeth, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ELIZABETH, N.J. - An NJ TRANSIT bus crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Elizabeth

It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the northbound outer roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 13. 

The bus, on the 139 line, was headed from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. 

There were 33 people on the bus. Nine passengers and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries. 

The remaining passengers continued their trip on another bus. 

New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident. 

First published on February 14, 2023 / 9:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

