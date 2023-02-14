NJ TRANSIT bus crashes into tractor-trailer on Turnpike in Elizabeth, N.J.

ELIZABETH, N.J. - An NJ TRANSIT bus crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Elizabeth.

It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the northbound outer roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 13.

The bus, on the 139 line, was headed from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a crash involving an NJ Transit bus in Elizabeth, N.J.

There were 33 people on the bus. Nine passengers and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries.

The remaining passengers continued their trip on another bus.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the incident.