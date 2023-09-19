Downed power line on NJ Transit tracks affecting Tuesday evening commute
GARFIELD, N.J. -- NJ Transit riders are facing delays for the Tuesday evening commute.
Trains on the Main-Bergen County line are running up to 45 minutes behind schedule.
Trains were delayed because of a downed power line on the tracks near the Plauderville Station in Garfield, leaving one train stuck with passengers on board.
Service in both directions has resumed. For more information, visit njtransit.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.