Downed power line on NJ Transit tracks affecting Tuesday evening commute

GARFIELD, N.J. -- NJ Transit riders are facing delays for the Tuesday evening commute.

Trains on the Main-Bergen County line are running up to 45 minutes behind schedule.

Trains were delayed because of a downed power line on the tracks near the Plauderville Station in Garfield, leaving one train stuck with passengers on board.

Service in both directions has resumed. For more information, visit njtransit.com.