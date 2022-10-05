NJ Transit unveils first battery electric bus

CAMDEN, N.J. -- There's a new spark in efforts for environmentally friendly mass transit.

NJ Transit unveiled its first battery electric bus in Camden on Tuesday.

Its rollout sets the stage for NJ Transit's planned transition to a complete fleet of zero-emission buses by 2040.

"This is a great day for Camden because it's historical," Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said. "To continue to fight towards reducing emissions, this first electrical bus is headed in that direction."

The bus will also be used for bus operator and first responder training.

It's expected to go into passenger service in the coming weeks.