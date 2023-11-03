New Jersey TRANSIT announces weekend service changes on North Jersey Coast Line

NEW YORK -- New Jersey TRANSIT will conduct major infrastructure work this weekend on the Raritan River Drawbridge along the North Jersey Coast Line.

Service will be impacted from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Some trains will be suspended between Aberdeen-Matawan and Rahway stations.

NJ TRANSIT released the following details:

At stations from Bay Head through Aberdeen-Matawan:

Eastbound trains (toward New York) will operate earlier than usual. Detrain at Matawan to connect with substitute buses to Metropark, where rail service will be available.

Westbound trains (from New York) will operate once per hour from Penn Station New York. Customers will detrain at Metropark for substitute bus service and board trains at Matawan to continue their trip.

For customers traveling to/from South Amboy, Perth Amboy, Woodbridge or Avenel, use the local bus making all stops between Matawan and Rahway.

Please check special printer-friendly schedules for exact times at your station.

At South Amboy:

Substitute buses will operate between South Amboy and Metropark for those traveling to/from any station between Rahway and New York.

For customers traveling to/from Matawan, Perth Amboy, Woodbridge or Avenel, use the local bus making all stops between Matawan and Rahway.

At Perth Amboy:

Substitute buses will operate between Perth Amboy and Metropark for those traveling to/from any station between Rahway and New York.

For customers traveling to/from Matawan, South Amboy, Woodbridge or Avenel, use the local bus making all stops between Matawan and Rahway.

At Woodbridge and Avenel:

Buses will operate to/from Metropark for those traveling to/from any station between Rahway and New York.

For customers traveling to/from Matawan, South Amboy or Perth Amboy, use the local bus making all stops between Matawan and Rahway.

Between Rahway and New York:

Certain NJCL trains will be cancelled.

North Elizabeth customers should check special printable schedules for exact stop times.

CLICK HERE for more information.