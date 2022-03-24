NJ expected to approve 1st batch of recreational marijuana licenses

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could soon begin selling recreational marijuana to adults

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission is meeting Thursday and is expected to approve the first batch of conditional license applications for cultivation and manufacturing. 

Five alternative treatment centers now serving medical cannabis patients have applied to expand their sales to recreational users. They're expected to be approved, as well. 

Sales could start as early as next month. 

