Video shows Coast Guard helicopter crew saving 3 people from sinking boat in Ocean County, New Jersey
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. -- Video shows the dramatic rescued of three people aboard a sinking boat in Ocean County, New Jersey.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew saved them Saturday in Great Bay near Little Egg Harbor.
The rescue crew hoisted all three people to safety as the boat capsized.
No one was hurt.
