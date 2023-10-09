Watch CBS News
Video shows Coast Guard helicopter crew saving 3 people from sinking boat in Ocean County, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Coast Guard saves 3 from sinking boat in New Jersey
Coast Guard saves 3 from sinking boat in New Jersey 00:19

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. -- Video shows the dramatic rescued of three people aboard a sinking boat in Ocean County, New Jersey

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew saved them Saturday in Great Bay near Little Egg Harbor. 

The rescue crew hoisted all three people to safety as the boat capsized. 

No one was hurt.

