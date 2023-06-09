Watch CBS News
Nisean Graves arrested in deadly stabbing of 36-year-old man in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- Police arrested Nisean Graves and charged him with murder in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man in Chelsea

Officers found the man unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound at West 30th Street and 7th Avenue on Friday morning, police said. 

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Witnesses told police that Graves, 34, and the other man were fighting in the street.   

