Nina Simone honored with street renaming near Mount Vernon home
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mount Vernon is honoring legendary singer and pianist Nina Simone.
The street where her home once stood is being renamed in her honor.
Simone's music spanned classical, folk, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and pop.
She later became a leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement.
Simone passed away in 2003 at the age of 70.
