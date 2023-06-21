Watch CBS News
Local News

Nina Simone honored with street renaming near Mount Vernon home

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mount Vernon street renamed for Nina Simone
Mount Vernon street renamed for Nina Simone 00:19

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mount Vernon is honoring legendary singer and pianist Nina Simone.

The street where her home once stood is being renamed in her honor.

Simone's music spanned classical, folk, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B and pop.

She later became a leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement.

Simone passed away in 2003 at the age of 70.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 12:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.