Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, J Balvin, others shine at MTV VMAs at Prudential Center

Stars come out in force at MTV VMAs in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- The biggest names in music returned to Newark on Sunday night for MTV's Video Music Awards.

Video of the Year went to Taylor Swift for her version of "All Too Well." Bad Bunny took home Artist of the Year. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for "Happier Than Ever." Dove Cameron won for Best New Artist.

CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more highlights from the show.

it was a star-studded show at the Prudential Center, featuring the likes of Swift, J Balvin, Eminem, Snoop Dog and, of course, Nicki Minaj.

Minaj stole the show at the 2022 VMAs and brought home the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

"So I want to take a second to just say thank you to all the key people that inspired me," Minaj said.

Other big moments included J Balvin taking the stage, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow winning Best Collaboration.

Actor Johnny Depp appeaed as Moon Man.

"This feels great," TV host Nev Schulman said.

Ahead of the show, dozens of other stars walked the black carpet at the Prudential Center.

"When I first started walking down and doing the pictures, I was like this is kind of crazy," artist Nicky Youre said.

"When you're actually at the show, you get to see the history go down live," rapper Justina Valentine said.

The show returned to Newark for the second year in a row.

"As soon as I heard it was here, I was like we're in," reality TV personality Melissa Gorga said.

"Having the VMAs in Newark for the second time, it really shows the change that's happening in our city," Councilman Dupre Kelly said.

"It brings revenue to the businesses, the restaurants, the folks that are going to be open when this thing is over and before it's over," Mayor Ras Baraka said.

And in addition to revenue, the mayor said it's a chance to highlight the city in a positive light.

"It looks at us in a different way. People get to talk about Newark other than things that you know people would normally talk about," Baraka said.

It's not known yet where the 2023 VMAs will be held, but who's to say it won't be in New Jersey once again.