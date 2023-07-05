Watch CBS News
$5,000 reward offered for information in deadly shooting of East Orange teenager Nicholas Edwards

By CBS New York Team

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A reward is being offered for information in the deadly shooting of a high school graduate in East Orange.

Sources tell CBS New York 18-year-old Nicholas Edwards was shot as he was driving on Monday night. He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into parked cars on Ashland Avenue.

His friends were in another car and took him to a local hospital, where he died.

The Essex County sheriff is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

