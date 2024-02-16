MetLife Stadium transformed for Devils, Rangers, Islanders games in NHL Stadium Series

Hockey fans gearing up for NHL Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- NHL fans are gearing up for a big weekend of outdoor hockey in New Jersey.

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils are playing in the NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium.

The turf at MetLife is covered in ice as the football stadium transforms for two hockey games in two days.

First, the Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers and Islanders face-off at 3 p.m. Sunday.

"I'm a huge Devils fan, so being able to go to a game that's played outdoors has me super excited," said Andrew Benninger.

Fans we met at the Devils Team Store in Newark came from far and wide.

"She got it for me as a Christmas gift, so really excited. Haven't been to New Jersey, so this is my first time. So really looking forward to it," said Joshua Fisher, from Toronto.

The NHL expects more than 140,000 fans will attend the two games at the Meadowlands.

"We've been to a couple of them and it's just, it's overwhelming really," said Howie Kravitz, from Arizona. "A lot of fun. It's going to be cold!"

Crews spent Friday preparing the pre-game Fan Fest in the stadium parking lot, where fans can get an up-close look at the Stanley Cup and test their hockey skills.

Fan Fest is open to game ticketholders at no additional cost.

"It's going to be a big party. We're thrilled to have that many fans be coming through to watch outdoor hockey," said Nick Gennarelli, vice president of NHL Events & Entertainment.

The NHL has been hosting outdoor games every year since 2008.