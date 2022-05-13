NFL schedule 2022: Jets host Ravens in Week 1, Giants open season in Tennessee
NEW YORK -- The full NFL schedule for the 2022 season is out.
You would think the Jets changed divisions by the start of their schedule. They begin the season with four games against AFC Central opponents, starting with the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Jets fans won't have to worry about conflicting Christmas plans, as their one primetime game is Thursday, Dec. 22, against the Jaguars, while the rest of the league plays on Christmas Eve or Day.
Their full schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 2: Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns
- Week 3: Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 4: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 5: Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins
- Week 6: Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Green Bay Packers
- Week 7: Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. at Denver Broncos
- Week 8: Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. vs. New England Patriots
- Week 9: Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 10: Bye
- Week 11: Nov 20 at 1 p.m. at New England Patriots
- Week 12: Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 13: Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 14: Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Week 15: Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 16: Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 17: Jan. 1 at 4:05 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at 1 p.m. at Miami Dolphins
The Giants start the season on the road in Tennessee, week one. Their home opener is the following week against the Panthers.
The only night game for Big Blue is week three, when they host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Their other national games are week five, when they play the Packers in London, and Thanksgiving Day when they head to Dallas.
Their full schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m. at Tennessee Titans
- Week 2: Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 3: Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 4: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 5: Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Green Bay Packers in London
- Week 6: Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 7: Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 8: Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 9: Bye
- Week 10: Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Week 11: Nov 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 12: Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) at 4:30 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 13: Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 14: Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18, time TBD, at Washington Commanders
- Week 16: Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 17: Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8, time TBD, at Philadelphia Eagles
