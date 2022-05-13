NFL schedule 2022: Jets host Ravens in Week 1, Giants open season in Tennessee

NEW YORK -- The full NFL schedule for the 2022 season is out.

You would think the Jets changed divisions by the start of their schedule. They begin the season with four games against AFC Central opponents, starting with the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Jets fans won't have to worry about conflicting Christmas plans, as their one primetime game is Thursday, Dec. 22, against the Jaguars, while the rest of the league plays on Christmas Eve or Day.

Their full schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 2: Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns

Week 3: Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 5: Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 6: Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Green Bay Packers

Week 7: Oct. 23 at 4:05 p.m. at Denver Broncos

Week 8: Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. vs. New England Patriots

Week 9: Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Nov 20 at 1 p.m. at New England Patriots

Week 12: Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears

Week 13: Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings

Week 14: Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 15: Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions

Week 16: Dec. 22 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17: Jan. 1 at 4:05 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 at 1 p.m. at Miami Dolphins

The Giants start the season on the road in Tennessee, week one. Their home opener is the following week against the Panthers.

See y'all in Nashville 👢🎶 pic.twitter.com/a0AXFwiAyZ — New York Giants (@Giants) May 12, 2022

The only night game for Big Blue is week three, when they host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Their other national games are week five, when they play the Packers in London, and Thanksgiving Day when they head to Dallas.

Their full schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m. at Tennessee Titans

Week 2: Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: Sept. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears

Week 5: Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Green Bay Packers in London

Week 6: Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 7: Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 8: Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans

Week 11: Nov 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions

Week 12: Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) at 4:30 p.m. at Dallas Cowboys

Week 13: Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14: Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18, time TBD, at Washington Commanders

Week 16: Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. at Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8, time TBD, at Philadelphia Eagles