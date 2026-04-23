2026 NFL Draft first round order shows when your team will get their next picks

When the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Pittsburgh, the only near certainty is that a quarterback will be taken No. 1 overall for the fourth straight year.

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select QB Fernando Mendoza, who capped his stellar Heisman season by leading Indiana to its first national title in school history.

The choice of Mendoza will mark an attempt by Raiders minority owner Tom Brady — the legendary QB who won a staggering seven Super Bowl rings — to mentor an heir apparent of sorts, giving Las Vegas a clean slate as it enters a major rebuild following the disappointing one-and-done tenures of head coach Pete Carrol and QB Geno Smith.

People rehearse ahead of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. April 22, 2026. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Mendoza could be the only QB selected in Round 1. After he comes off the board, teams will likely turn their attention to the trenches, in a draft experts concur is lacking in blue chippers.

The biggest unknown is the fate of powerful Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, arguably the best athlete who will hear his name called Thursday. Because the position is no longer considered premium, it is often overlooked at the top of the first round. Since 2018, only three running backs have been selected in the top 10.

A possible destination for Love could be the New York Giants, who finished with just four wins last year and are hoping for a reset under new head coach John Harbaugh. The Giants have two top 10 selections thanks to a blockbuster trade last week in which they acquired the No. 10 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for disgruntled star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The Giants also have the No. 5 pick.

Meanwhile, football powerhouse Ohio State could be responsible for as many as four top 10 selections with edge Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate all expected to be taken early.

Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr., Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Texas Tech edge David Bailey and Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano are also expected to be snatched up quickly.

2026 NFL Draft order for Round 1

No. 1: Las Vegas Raiders

No. 2: New York Jets

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals

No. 4: Tennessee Titans

No. 5: New York Giants

No. 6: Cleveland Browns

No. 7: Washington Commanders

No. 8: New Orleans Saints

No. 9: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 10: New York Giants

No. 11: Miami Dolphis

No. 12: Dallas Cowboys

No. 13: Los Angeles Rams

No. 14: Baltimore Ravens

No. 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 16: New York Jets

No. 17: Detroit Lions

No. 18: Minnesota Vikings

No. 19: Carolina Panthers

No. 20: Dallas Cowboys

No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 23: Philadelphia Eagles

No. 24: Cleveland Browns

No. 25: Chicago Bears

No. 26: Buffalo Bills

No. 27: San Francisco 49ers

No. 28: Houston Texans

No. 29: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 30: Miami Dolphins

No. 31: New England Patriots

No. 32: Seattle Seahawks

Where to find expert picks for a 2026 mock NFL Draft

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