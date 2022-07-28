Next generation of volunteer firefighters trains at Camp Fahrenheit 516 on Long Island

A look at the nation's only junior firefighting training camp

A look at the nation's only junior firefighting training camp

A look at the nation's only junior firefighting training camp

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- There's a critical shortage. The number of volunteer firefighters is falling everywhere, while the need for them is growing.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan takes us to the nation's only junior firefighting training camp in Old Bethpage, Long Island.

Camp Fahrenheit 516 is training the next generation of volunteer firefighters. Forty-five kids attend each year, according to Jerry Presta from the Nassau County Junior Firefighter Association.

On Thursday, the tasks of the young teens included dousing a car fire, repairing water pressure in a hydrant, putting out storefront flames and pulling victims from a burning building.

"You're learning how to save lives," said 14-year-old Hayley Goldstein of Hewlett.

16-year-old Brandon Luong of Jericho had just practiced through a fire flashover in the behavioral lab simulator, his childhood dream realized. He's wanted to be a firefighter since he was "either 6 or 7," he said.

This camp is a national model funded by Nassau County grants from the state, said State Sen. John Brooks.

"I think to lose this any one year would be a mistake," Brooks said.

Incentives for these junior volunteers include social and health benefits - even tuition assistance.

"To any institution that you go to, provided that you continue your service while you're going to college," said Nassau County Legislator Steven Rhodes.

There is a severe shortage of volunteers. Thousands are aging out, so there's a huge push to recruit.

"Doesn't get any more wild than this. You're going into a working fire. You're going in with gear, on air. It's scuba, mountain climbing and everything all built into one," said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

"Every day before this camp I couldn't sleep because I always wanted to come back and do this stuff, because I knew in my future I'd probably see myself with gear, on an engine and helping them out," said 15-year-old Joseph Fox from Syosset.

The camp lights a spark of service.