Newly arrived rescue dogs showed off on Upper West Side are ready for adoption

NEW YORK -- It was an afternoon for the dogs on the Upper West Side.

The sidewalk outside Black Lab Cafe was filled Sunday with people looking to adopt. Rescues arrived in New York last week, looking for new homes.

The event, hosted by the nonprofit No Dogs Left Behind, cost $65 per person. Proceeds will go directly to the nonprofit and the animals in the rescue's care at its new sanctuary in Caton, New York.

"We're fighting for global animal welfare laws. We're fighting to end the dog meat trades. We're fighting for our efforts to fight on the frontlines around the world," said Jeffrey Beri, founder of No Dogs Left Behind.

Organizers offered light bites and cocktails for the humans and doggy treats for the adorable dogs.

