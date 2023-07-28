Watch CBS News
3 of 4 men convicted in 2009 Newburgh synagogue terror plot ordered released from prison

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

3 convicted members of Newburgh Four granted compassionate release
3 convicted members of Newburgh Four granted compassionate release 00:33

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- Three men convicted in a terrorism sting more than a decade ago have been ordered released from prison.

David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were part of a group known as the Newburgh Four.

They were arrested in 2009 and convicted a year later of plotting to blow up synagogues in the Riverdale section of the Bronx after planting fake bombs given to them by an FBI informant.

The same federal judge who imposed the sentence granted them compassionate release and said the three were caught up in a scheme by overzealous FBI agents.

The three men will be freed in three months.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

