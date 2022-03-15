Newark Trust for Education creating safe spaces for young people coping with pandemic anxiety

NEWARK, N.J. -- It has taken two years, but life is slowly getting back to normal after the pandemic.

Many young people may still be feeling uncertainty and anxiety.

Now a Newark nonprofit is stepping in with tips on how to create safe spaces to process emotions.

Ron Chaluisan, the executive director of the Newark Trust for Education, spoke with CBS News New York. He has been with the Trust since 2016, and before that worked as a teacher and principal in New York City schools.

